Fire near police station in Telangana’s Nalgonda guts over 30 seized vehicles

Hyderabad: Over 30 vehicles seized by the police were gutted in a fire near the Kethepally Police Station in Nalgonda on Wednesday, May 20.

The fire was started in the agricultural fields nearby by farmers who were burning stubble. However, it quickly spread to the field where the seized vehicles had been kept. The land belongs to the Irrigation Department, but is presently being used by the police, an official from Kethepally Police Station told Siasat.com.

The blaze started at around 11 am and firefighting operations continued till 2 pm. Around 30 two-wheelers, one auto, two cars, one lorry and one DCM was damaged in the fire, police said.

Police are currently trying to identify the farmers who started the fire.