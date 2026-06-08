Fire reported on oil tanker with 24 Indians seafarers south of Muscat

The tanker was empty and located well outside the Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping route that has been affected by regional tensions.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 8th June 2026 6:27 pm IST
Attack on a vessel off the coast of Oman says Forward Seaman's Union of India says; Indians on the vessel
Attack on a vessel off the coast of Oman

New Delhi: A fire was reported aboard an oil tanker carrying 24 Indian seafarers off the coast of Oman on Monday, June 8, as Israel and Iran exchanged fresh attacks in their first major escalation since the ceasefire.

The Madagascar-flagged MT Marivex reported a fire around 1.30 pm IST, Opesh Kumar Sharma, a director in India’s Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, said at a news briefing.

Sharma declined to comment on the cause of the fire but said the vessel was carrying 24 Indian crew members.

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The tanker was empty and located well outside the Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping route that has been affected by regional tensions, he said.

“This is the preliminary information which we have received… as per available information, all Indian seafarers are safe,” Sharma said.

“We are coordinating with the Ministry of External Affairs, our missions abroad, the Indian Navy, and the Ministry of Defence to ensure their safety.”

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Ship-tracking data showed the vessel at anchor south of Muscat.

A video surfaced on social media, showing the rescue operation of the Indian Seafarers from the Marivex vessel.

https://twitter.com/TheSiasatDaily/status/2063966110874239362?s=20

The tanker issued a distress call after reportedly coming under attack while sailing toward the Omani port of Duqm, according to preliminary reports.

The incident came as Israel and Iran renewed hostilities. Israel on Monday struck a petrochemical facility in southwestern Iran and carried out attacks on other military targets, despite reports that US President Donald Trump had urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to avoid further military action.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps accused the United States of violating the ceasefire and said it had retaliated by launching missiles at a similar facility in the Israeli city of Haifa.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 8th June 2026 6:27 pm IST

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