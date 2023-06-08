Fire triggered by crackers amid Telangana Formation Day fete in Nizamabad

According to witnesses, one of the firecrackers fell on the tent resulting in the fire.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 8th June 2023 2:27 pm IST
Fire triggered by crackers amid Telangana Formation Day celebs in Nizamabad
Fire- Representative Image

Hyderabad: A tent caught fire due to firecrackers bursting during the Telangana Formation Day celebrations in Nizamabad district, officials said, adding that there were no casualties.

The incident occurred on Wednesday evening when Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) workers burst firecrackers to welcome State Minister for Roads and Buildings Vemula Prashanth Reddy in Puranipet village.

Also Read
Telangana: Patient dragged by feet in Nizamabad GH, probe ordered

Reddy was visiting the village to participate in a programme organised near a lake.

MS Education Academy

As part of Formation Day celebrations, cultural programmes are being held near water bodies across the state.

According to witnesses, one of the firecrackers fell on the tent resulting in the fire. The tent was completely gutted.

A similar incident in Khammam district on April 12 had claimed three lives.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 8th June 2023 2:27 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button