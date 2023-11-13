Firecrackers inside Maharashtra theatre during Tiger-3 screening

Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 received a grand reception from its fans all over the country. In a remarkable display of fandom and nonsensicality, some fans in Maharashtra’s Malegaon district celebrated the film’s screening by bursting crackers inside a theatre, raising safety concerns for all those present.

A video has gone viral showing several rockets jetting off from the seats as frightened audience members run helter-skelter for safety. It caused a mild stampede-like situation.

The video shows the entry of Salman Khan. As fans cheer, firecrackers are burst from the seats. In no time, the entire hall gets filled with smoke. According to local reports, the incident allegedly happened inside Mohan Cinema in Nashik.

The pandemonium lasted for over a minute before it subsided and the film continued amid a boisterous response from the viewers, unmindful of the smoke and stench of the fireworks that hung around.

Chawani police inspector Raghunath Shegar confirming the incident, said that they have taken cognizance of the incident and are registering a case in the matter. “We are in the process of filing a case. There are no injuries reported, nor any person has been detained, but we shall take necessary measures after the investigations,” police said.

Netizens react

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma posted, “And we think we are not MAD (flushed-face emoji).”

Another person wrote on X: “Worst thing to do!!”

One user wrote, “Fireworks inside a cinema hall during the screening of Salman Khan-starrer Tiger 3 in Maharashtra’s Malegaon caused a stampede-like situation *Slow clap for epic मूर्खता*”

“Salman Khan, Dia Mirza fans see pollution only in Diwali crackers. This is the scene from Malegaon, where Salman Khan fans burst crackers inside the cinema hall. Can’t believe it, is it true?,” said another user.

“Crazy audience busted fire crackers inside the theater hall. Tiger 3 and Salman khan fans madness at Malegaon, Maharashtra,” said another.

Salman Khan Fans bursted fire crackers inside the cinema hall in Malegaon which caused stampede like situation.



Tiger-3 was released on Sunday. It stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in pivotal roles.

(With IANS inputs)