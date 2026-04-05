Fires hit Abu Dhabi petrochemical plant as regional conflict intensifies

Emergency crews are responding to multiple fires at the Borouge petrochemicals plant in Abu Dhabi’s far western region on Sunday, April 5, after debris from air defence interceptions fell on the facility.

The Abu Dhabi Government Media Office (ADMO) said the blazes were caused by “falling debris following successful interceptions by air defence systems”, adding that operations at the site have been suspended while damage is assessed. No injuries have been reported.

“Operations at the facility have been immediately suspended while damage is assessed. No injuries have been reported. An update will be provided once further information is available.”

Abu Dhabi authorities are responding to multiple fires in Borouge petrochemicals plant, caused by falling debris following successful interceptions by air defence systems.



Operations at the facility have been immediately suspended while damage is assessed. No injuries have been… — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@ADMediaOffice) April 5, 2026

Borouge, located in the Ruwais industrial complex more than 200 km from Abu Dhabi city, is one of the world’s largest producers of polyolefin, used in products ranging from plastics to water and gas pipes.

Israel strikes targets across Iran

The Israeli military said it struck more than 120 targets across central and western Iran in the past 24 hours, focusing on missile systems, drone infrastructure and air defence sites.

In a statement on X, it said the targets included facilities linked to Iran’s ballistic missile programme and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). No evidence was provided for the claims.

⭕️✈️24 HOUR RECAP: The IAF struck 120+ targets of the Iranian regime in central & western Iran.



Targets included: ballistic missiles array sites, UAV production and launching sites, & air defense sites. pic.twitter.com/8ivPlbdm7y — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) April 5, 2026

Missiles launched towards Israel

Israel said missiles were fired from Iran towards its territory, with air defence systems deployed to intercept incoming threats.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel and the United States (US) would stand firm as attacks targeted Jerusalem.

In this land where the story began, as missiles are fired at our capital, the holy city of Jerusalem, and as the US and Israel stand firm against the Iranian regime and its terror proxies



3/5 — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) April 5, 2026

Israel reports rising injuries

Israel’s health ministry said 108 people were hospitalised over the past day with injuries linked to the conflict with Iran and Hezbollah, most of them lightly wounded. Two were in moderate condition.

A total of 138 people remain hospitalised, while more than 6,800 individuals have been treated for war-related injuries since February 28.

Strike deaths reported in Iran

Strikes in southwestern Iran killed five people overnight during operations linked to the rescue of a downed US fighter jet crew member, AFP reported, citing Iranian media.

Tasnim news agency quoted provincial official Iraj Kazemijou as saying the deaths occurred in the Kouh-e Siah area of Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province.

He said the incident took place as US forces were attempting to locate the pilot or pilots of the downed aircraft.

Family killed in Lebanon strike

Lebanon’s National News Agency reported that an Israeli air strike on Kfar Hatta in southern Lebanon killed a displaced family of five, including three children.

Gulf energy incidents widen impact

In Bahrain, Bapco Energy said a storage facility caught fire following an Iranian attack. The blaze was extinguished and no injuries were reported, with damage still under assessment.

Saudi Arabia’s defence ministry said it intercepted and destroyed a projectile in recent hours.

Aid crisis worsens as routes disrupted

Aid agencies warned the conflict is disrupting the delivery of food and medical supplies worldwide, with key shipping routes affected and costs rising.

Critical pathways such as the Strait of Hormuz have been impacted, along with logistics routes through Dubai, Doha and Abu Dhabi.

The World Food Programme said large volumes of food are delayed in transit. The International Rescue Committee reported medical supplies bound for Sudan stranded in Dubai, while therapeutic food shipments for Somalia remain stuck in India.

The United Nations Population Fund said it has delayed sending equipment to 16 countries.

Iran developments and US mission details

Iran’s Fars news agency said two men were executed after being convicted of attacking a military site in Tehran during protests earlier this year.

State media also claimed a US aircraft downed by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps was a C-130, though there was no independent confirmation. Tasnim news agency said Iranian forces destroyed several “flying objects” during a US rescue mission.

According to The New York Times, the rescue operation for a downed US pilot was among the most complex in recent military history. US aircraft reportedly struck Iranian convoys during the mission, while two transport planes were destroyed after malfunctioning to prevent capture.

Diplomatic outreach

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty held talks with US envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on proposals to reduce tensions.

British cabin crew arrested in UAE

A British flight attendant has been arrested in the UAE after sharing an image related to a drone strike, the Daily Mail reported.

The 25-year-old was detained after posting a photo near Dubai International Airport in a private WhatsApp group and later charged under cybercrime laws.