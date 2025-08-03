Hyderabad: Fans of Power Star Pawan Kalyan have been waiting for updates from his new movie, OG. The makers finally released the first lyrical song, “Firestorm,” on August 2nd. Composed by Thaman S, the song kicks off the movie’s promotions and has already made a big impact.

Global Ranking Creates Buzz

Soon after release, “Firestorm” started trending and reached the number 2 spot among music videos worldwide. Fans from across the globe are watching and sharing it, making it one of the most talked-about songs this week. The energy, visuals, and powerful beats caught everyone’s attention.

High-Energy Music and Star Power

The song features strong vocals from Thaman S, Simbu, and Raja Kumari. Telugu lyricist Vishwa wrote the lyrics, matching Pawan Kalyan’s mass hero image. The video mixes Japanese-style animation with action visuals, showing Pawan Kalyan holding a katana and an old gun, looking bold and powerful.

Fans noticed a short animated part that looks like Pawan Kalyan’s son, Akira Nandan. This started discussions online about whether he might appear in the movie. Though it’s not confirmed, the buzz is growing.

OG is directed by Sujeeth and produced by DVV Danayya. It also stars Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Arjun Das, and Prakash Raj. The movie is set to release on September 25, 2025. With the success of “Firestorm,” fans are now even more excited to see what’s next.