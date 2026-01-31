Firing outside Rohit Shetty’s house, heavy security deployed

Glimpse of Rohit Shetty house
Glimpse of Rohit Shetty house (Image Source: Viral Bhayani)

Mumbai: In a shocking incident, four bullets were reportedly fired outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s residence in Juhu, Mumbai, on Friday night. The news was first shared by popular paparazzo Viral Bhayani on Instagram.

Following the firing, Mumbai Police rushed to the spot and immediately cordoned off the area. Heavy security has been deployed outside Rohit Shetty’s residence as a precautionary measure.

According to sources close to Viral Bhayani, a detailed investigation is currently underway, and police are examining all possible angles to identify those responsible for the incident. No injuries have been reported so far.

At present, there is limited information available regarding the motive behind the firing. Authorities are continuing their probe, and more details are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses.

Further updates are awaited.

