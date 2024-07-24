Firing should scare Salman- Bishnoi’s brother told shooter, says chargesheet

Mumbai: Fire shots in such a manner that it scares Bollywood superstar Salman Khan — this was the blunt, one line message given by jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s younger brother Anmol to one of the gunmen involved in the shooting outside the actor’s Mumbai home, police said in a chargesheet filed in the case.

The Mumbai police’s crime branch, probing the sensational firing case, earlier this month filed a 1,735-page chargesheet before the special Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) court.

Conspiracy of firing at the actor’s house was hatched with the intention of establishing a stronghold and supremacy in the country’s financial capital with the aim of getting pecuniary and other advantages for the Bishnoi gang, according to the chargesheet.

The chargesheet included various investigation papers incorporated in three volumes. One such document is the transcript of an audio chat between Anmol Bishnoi and arrested shooter Vickykumar Gupta.

In one of the conversations, Anmol Bishnoi is heard instructing Gupta to carry out the firing thoughtfully and everywhere, even if it takes more than a minute and should be done in such a manner that it scares ‘Bhai’ (Salman), the chargesheet said.

Further, he asks Gupta if he smokes. When the latter replies in the affirmative, Anmol Bishnoi tells him to smoke while firing so that he comes across as a fearless individual in CCTV cameras installed in the area, according to the voluminous police document.

“You will create history by doing this job and your name will be there in all newspapers and other media,” it said, citing their conversation.

Two motorbike-borne individuals, Gupta and Sagar Pal, had fired multiple shots outside Khan’s home in Galaxy Apartment in Bandra on the morning of April 14.

The two, along with three others — Sonukumar Bishnoi, Mohammad Rafiq Choudhary and Harpal Singh — are currently in judicial custody in connection with the case.

Lawrence Bishnoi, Anmol and one Rawtaran Bishnoi have been shown as wanted accused in the chargesheet.