First 2 probable wildcard contestants of Bigg Boss 18, names

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 18 kicked off with a bang, delivering its signature dose of drama right from day one. 18 contestants are locked inside the house plus the addition of a unique contestant, Gadhraj the donkey, surprised both housemates and viewers alike.

Host Salman Khan declared Gadhraj as the 19th contestant, injecting an unexpected twist into the new season.

Bigg Boss 18 Wildcard Contestants

In a swift move to keep the momentum going, reports are swirling about the first wildcard entrants of the season. Latest buzz suggests that Vahbiz Dorabjee and Karam Rajpal are slated to enter the Bigg Boss house soon. Viewers can expect to see them in the first week only. However, an official confirmation from the show’s makers is awaited.

Vivian Dsena’s Ex-wife Vahbiz Dorabjee

For the unversed, Vahbiz Dorabjee is Bigg Boss 18 contestant Vivian Dsena’s ex-wife. If she enters, this is going to be their first reunion post-separation in 2021. Viewers are keen to witness whether their interactions will be amicable or rife with tension, potentially impacting Vivian’s strategy in the game.

Meanwhile, Karam Rajpal, recognized for his roles across various television dramas, is also likely to enter the house.

Are you excited to see them in Bigg Boss 18 house?