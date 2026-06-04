First Blue Line train arrives for Bengaluru Airport Metro

Bengaluru: In a major boost to Bengaluru’s expanding metro network, the first train set for the much-awaited Blue Line Metro corridor has arrived in the city. The train reached the Baiyappanahalli Depot on June 3, marking a significant milestone in the development of the metro line connecting Central Silk Board and Kempegowda International Airport.

The 58.19-km-long Blue Line is expected to improve connectivity between the city and the airport. It will connect Central Silk Board to Kempegowda International Airport through a fully elevated metro corridor. Once completed, it will provide a faster and more reliable travel option for daily commuters as well as air passengers.

For the project, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has placed orders with BEML for 38 driverless metro train sets equipped with modern technology and automation systems. Officials said two more train sets are expected to arrive in the coming months for testing and commissioning activities.

The first phase of the project, stretching 19.75 km from Silk Board to KR Pura, is targeted for inauguration in December 2026. This section will feature 13 metro stations. The second phase from KR Pura to the airport will cover 38.44 km and include 17 stations.

Being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 14,788 crore, the Blue Line is expected to transform urban mobility in Bengaluru by reducing travel time, easing traffic congestion and offering seamless airport connectivity.

The arrival of the first train has generated excitement among metro users, who have long awaited a direct metro link to the city’s international airport.