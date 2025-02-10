First Bollywood movie to enter Rs 100 crore club: Can you guess?

Hyderabad: Today, movies are judged by how much money they make. In the past, earning Rs. 100 crore was a big deal. Many believe Hum Aapke Hain Koun was the first Bollywood film to enter Rs 100 crore club, but that’s not true.

The Real First 100 Crore Movie

The first Indian film to cross Rs. 100 crore was Disco Dancer (1982), starring Mithun Chakraborty. Directed by Babbar Subhash, this musical film became a huge hit worldwide.

How Disco Dancer Made Rs. 100 Crore

In India, the film earned Rs. 6 crore, which was good at that time. But the real success came from the Soviet Union. When released in Russia in 1984, it sold 12 crore tickets and earned Rs. 94.28 crore. This made its total worldwide earnings Rs. 100.68 crore.

Beating Sholay

Before Disco Dancer, the highest-grossing Indian film was Sholay (1975), which made Rs. 30 crore. Disco Dancer earned three times more and kept the record for 12 years until Hum Aapke Hain Koun broke it in 1994 with Rs. 128 crore.

Why Disco Dancer Was Special

The film’s songs, composed by Bappi Lahiri, became very popular. Hits like Jimmy Jimmy Aaja Aaja made Mithun Chakraborty famous worldwide, especially in Russia and China. His dance moves and shiny outfits became iconic.