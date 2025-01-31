First case of Guillain-Barre Syndrome reported in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A case of Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) has been reported in Hyderabad, involving a woman from Siddipet Mandal who is currently receiving treatment on a ventilator at a private hospital.

Understanding Guillain-Barre Syndrome

Guillain-Barre Syndrome is a rare neurological disorder in which the body’s immune system mistakenly attacks the nerves, often following an infection.

Symptoms typically include weakness, numbness, and in severe cases, paralysis, starting from the feet and potentially spreading to other parts of the body.

The condition can lead to serious complications, including respiratory failure, necessitating hospitalization for many patients.

Recent observations highlight that individuals with weakened immune systems due to bacterial or viral infections are at a higher risk of developing GBS.

The syndrome’s onset may follow various infections, including respiratory or gastrointestinal illnesses. Symptoms can manifest as tingling sensations, muscle weakness, fever, diarrhoea, and abdominal pain.

130 cases reported in Maharashtra

The number of suspected cases of Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS), a rare nerve disorder, in Pune and some other districts of Maharashtra has risen to 130, health department officials have said.

Two patients – a 56-year-old woman from Pune and a man from Solapur district – have died due to suspected GBS in the state so far.

Officials said on Thursday that three new suspected infections were recorded the previous day.

“A total of 130 suspected patients and two suspected deaths linked to GBS have been recorded until now. Of these, 73 are diagnosed as confirmed GBS cases. Twenty-five patients are from Pune Municipal Corporation areas, 74 from newly-added villages under PMC, 13 from Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation areas, nine from Pune rural and nine from other districts,” an official said.

Maha dy CM reviews situation

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who on Thursday presided over a District Planning Committee meeting in Pune and instructed civic as well as district health officials to take stringent action against hospitals which overcharge GBS patients.

Pawar, who is also the Pune district guardian minister, instructed the officials to ensure an adequate supply of drugs for GBS, a rare condition that causes sudden numbness and muscle weakness, with symptoms including severe weakness in the limbs.

The GBS outbreak in Pune and surrounding areas is likely linked to contaminated water sources. Campylobacter jejuni, a bacteria found in contaminated food and water, is believed to be the reason for the outbreak.

(With excerpts from PTI)