First confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss 17 is…

Mumbai: The excitement for Bigg Boss 17 is only increasing with each passing day. According to reports and insiders, the controversial reality show is likely to kick start from September 30. The buzz surrounding this season has already set internet abuzz, with fans eagerly speculating about the lineup of contestants who are likely to enter the iconic house.

The anticipation has kicked up a notch as the name of the first confirmed participant is out.

Isha Malviya confirms Bigg Boss 17

Telvision actress Isha Malviya, who rose to fame with her negative role in Udaariyaan Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, is set to enter Bigg Boss 17. She confirmed her participation in her recent interview with ETimes.

“I will be doing Bigg Boss this year. I am happy to be part of the show early on in my career because I don’t believe that you have to be many shows old to be part of Bigg Boss. I don’t see it as something that should be done when you plan to retire. I feel now is the time to be part of such an interesting show. I was offered the show last year, too,” she said.

Contestants List

Other rumoured contestants of Bigg Boss 17 are —

Manisha Rani

Alice Kaushik

Kanwar Dhillon

Gia Manek

UK 07 Rider (Anurag Dobhal)

Jiya Shankar

Arjit Taneja

Aishwarya Sharma

Neil Bhatt

Let’s wait for the official list of contestants. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 17.