Bigg Boss OTT 2’s Manisha Rani is dating THIS singer?

Mumbai: The curtain may have fallen on Bigg Boss OTT 2, but the echoes of excitement continue to make noise across internet. The contestants, who enthralled audiences with their intriguing dynamics and stunning personalities, are far from fading away. Their each and every move is closely being followed by their fans.

Amidst this post-show fervor, one name that is ruling social media and has become crowd favourite is Manisha Rani. And now, rumours about her possible relationship is doing rounds on internet.

The rumor mill is abuzz with whispers of a blossoming romance between Manisha Rani and singer Tony Kakkar, brother of the renowned Neha Kakkar. The speculation gained momentum following their recent sighting on a cozy dinner date at a cafe in Mumbai, where the duo was captured in cheerful camaraderie, willingly posing for the awaiting media.

Adding intrigue to the swirling speculations is Tony’s comment on Manisha Rani’s recent Instagram post, which further stoked the flames of curiosity. The Bigg Boss shared a video with Salman Khan on her Insta feed. Taking to comments section, Tony wrote, “Kitni cute ho” with a red heart emoji. Manisha reply to the comment is even more eye grabbing. “App kitne achche ho,” she wrote.

Tony even met Manisha’s father recently. Check out the photo below.

Manisha Rani and Tony Kakkar will be soon seen in a music video together.

As everyone await confirmation, the possibility of a connection between the two has ignited excitement, making it a topic of hot discussion among ‘Tonisha’ fans.