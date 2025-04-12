First confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Name, photo

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss Telugu is coming back with Season 9, and fans are super excited! After the average response to Season 8, the makers are planning a bigger and better show this year.

Babloo Is In!

Popular YouTuber Babloo has been confirmed as the first contestant of Bigg Boss Telugu 9. He is known for his funny videos and has a strong fan base on social media. Last year, he was almost selected for Season 8, but it didn’t happen. Now, he’s officially entering the Bigg Boss house.

Along with Babloo, some other famous YouTubers and influencers are also expected to join the show. This means we will get to see a lot of fun, drama, and digital star power this season.

The Show Starts Early

Unlike previous years, Season 9 will start in August 2025, a bit earlier than usual. The makers—Star Maa and Disney+ Hotstar—want to reach more viewers by launching the show early.

New Host in Talks

Big news for fans: Nagarjuna, who hosted the show for the past six seasons, may not return this time. Reports say he is busy with other work. Actor Balakrishna is said to be in talks to become the new host. However, nothing is confirmed yet.

With Babloo in the house and a possible host change, Bigg Boss Telugu 9 is already creating a buzz. Fans can’t wait to see what happens next!