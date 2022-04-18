First death reported in Khargone violence; Kin allege police coverup

The Madhya Pradesh police on Sunday reported the first death related to Khargone violence. A person who went missing on April 10 was found dead on Sunday evening.

The deceased was identified as Ibris Khan aka Saddam. The police has called ibris’ family to MY hospital in Indore to hand over the body.

The victim’s family claimed that he was last seen at the Kotwali Police station, reported news click.

Ibris is survived by his wife and eight-month-old baby. His body was handed over to the family amid heavy security cover. The police further said that the deceased will be buried in Khargone. However Idris’ mother Mumtaz and wife are yet to be informed of his death as they await his return.

The victim’s brother Iklaq claimed that he had gone to the mosque to deliver iftar, and was attacked with sword and stones while returning. “He was hit by sword and stones. Despite death, police kept his death secret for eight days,” said Khan.

As panic and tension gripped Khargone upon the arrival of Idris’s body at Islam Nagar colony, the administration revoked the four-hour relaxation period during the curfew. The official visit of minister Kamal Patel was also called off.