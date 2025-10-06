First Emirati woman to represent UAE at Miss Universe 2025

Mariam Mohamed has been crowned Miss Universe UAE 2025, becoming the first Emirati woman to represent the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at the world-renowned Miss Universe competition.

The 26-year-old fashion student from ESMOD Dubai was chosen from hundreds of contestants across the Emirates to participate in the 74th Miss Universe pageant, set to take place on November 21, 2025, in Pak Kret, Thailand.

Also Read Palestine to make debut at Miss Universe 2025 with Nadeen Ayoub

A graduate of the University of Sydney with a Bachelor of Economics, Mohamed later pursued her passion for fashion design in Dubai. Deeply inspired by her Emirati identity, she embraces cultural traditions such as falconry and camel riding, which she describes as symbols of endurance and grace in UAE heritage.

“To wear this title is an honour,” Mohamed said. “I want to be a voice for ambitious and driven women.”

She said her goal is to empower women and advocate for global progress, adding that Miss Universe is about “resilience and impact, not just beauty.”

The UAE’s participation at Miss Universe began last year with Kosovo-born Emilia Dobreva, a long-term Dubai resident. Contestants of all nationalities are eligible to represent the UAE if they have lived in the country for more than three years.

This year’s pageant will also see Nadine Ayoub, a Dubai resident, make her debut representing Palestine.

Now in its 74th edition, Miss Universe 2025 will feature over 130 countries and is expected to attract a global audience of more than 500 million viewers.