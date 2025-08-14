Palestine to make debut at Miss Universe 2025 with Nadeen Ayoub

Palestine will make its first-ever appearance at the Miss Universe pageant this year, with Nadeen Ayoub set to represent the nation on the global stage in Thailand.

The 74th edition of Miss Universe will be held on November 21 at the Impact Challenger Hall in Pak Kret, Nonthaburi Province.

Ayoub, a Palestinian–Canadian model, wellness coach, and advocate for women’s empowerment, environmental sustainability, and cultural representation, announced the milestone through an Instagram video on Wednesday, August 13.

“I am honoured to announce that, for the first time ever, Palestine will be represented at Miss Universe. Today, I step onto the Miss Universe stage not just with a title, but with a truth.” “As Palestine endures heartbreak—especially in Gaza—I carry the voice of a people who refuse to be silenced. I represent every Palestinian woman and child whose strength the world needs to see. We are more than our suffering — we are resilience, hope, and the heartbeat of a homeland that lives on through us.”

In the video, Ayoub appears in a traditional Palestinian dress featuring tatreez embroidery by designer Hiba Abdelkarim, showcasing the nation’s cultural heritage.

Who is Nadeen Ayoub?

Currently based in Dubai and Ramallah in the West Bank, Ayoub made history in 2022 as the first Palestinian woman to win a major international beauty title, being crowned Miss Earth Water. Raised across Palestine, the United States, and Canada, she holds a degree in literature and psychology and is a certified wellness and nutrition coach.

Beyond the pageant world, Ayoub is known for her advocacy in women’s health, challenging stereotypes about Palestinians and Arabs, and promoting environmental awareness.

She is the founder of Olive Green Academy, a platform dedicated to empowering Palestinian women through education and digital media, with a focus on sustainability and community development.

Editor’s note: The article has been updated for clarity.