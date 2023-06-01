First Emirati woman wins Dh 1 million in Mahzooz draw

Abu Dhabi: in a first, an Emirati woman won a guaranteed raffle prize of one million Dirhams (Rs 2,25,21,187) in the Mahzooz draw.

The winner of the draw Sahar Ali Hasan Jumaa Alzaabi— matched five out of the six winning numbers during the 130th weekly Mahzooz draw held on Saturday, May 27.

Sahar is not the first Mahzooz Emirati millionaire, but she is certainly the first Emirati female millionaire to receive such a prize.

Sahar has participated in the weekly draw almost every weekend since her brother was introduced to Mahzooz.

She found out about her win on Saturday night after receiving several calls from friends congratulating her.

After initially believing that it was a joke, Sahar finally checked her Mahzooz account the next morning to ensure that she had really she has won the money.

“While money does not buy happiness, I believe it can bring comfort and security to the life of a person. This is what the prize is going to do for my family,” an elated Sahar told Mahzooz.

How to participate in Mahzooz draw?

To date, Mahzooz has created 45 millionaires, making it one of the most popular weekly draws in the country among foreign participants.

People can participate by registering at Mahzooz’s official website.

The weekly draw, every Saturday consists of a draw with a chance to win the grand prize of Dirhams 20,000,000 (Rs 45,04,48,249) and a weekly draw that guarantees that one participant will win at least one million dirhams.