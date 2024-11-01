First ever Pakistani drama to cross 4 Billion+ views on YouTube

Islamabad: The landscape of Pakistani dramas has transformed dramatically over the past few years, with productions now reaching unprecedented heights in viewership. Once upon a time, merely joining the “millions club” was considered a significant achievement for drama makers.

Today, however, several dramas have shattered records, surpassing the remarkable milestone of one billion views on YouTube.

Among these successes, one drama stands out as the most-watched in Lollywood history: Tere Bin. This groundbreaking series, featuring the talented duo Yumna Zaidi and Wahaj Ali, has achieved an astonishing milestone of over 4 billion views on YouTube, making it the first-ever Pakistani drama to reach this landmark.

The creators and cast have been celebrating this monumental achievement across their social media platforms.

More About Pakistani Drama Tere Bin

Premiering in December 2022 and concluding in July 2023, Tere Bin captivated audiences with its compelling narrative and the exceptional on-screen chemistry between its lead actors. Wahaj Ali and Yumna Zaidi’s pairing became a defining aspect of the show, contributing significantly to its popularity and making it one of the most-watched dramas of 2023.

Fans are now eagerly waiting for the next installment, Tere Bin 2 which was officially announced by producer Abdullah Kadwani.