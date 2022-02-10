First female contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is...

Mumbai: The much-awaited stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi is all set to return on small screen with its exciting 12th season. After Bigg Boss 15, which concluded in January last week, fans have been eagerly waiting for their another daily dose of entertainment. As Salman Khan‘s show ended successfully, now all eyes are on KKK 12.

From the list of contestants to the premiere date, fans cannot keep calm and are excited to know every detail about the show. Earlier, we have informed you that Bigg Boss 15’s popular contestants Pratik Sehajpal, Umar Riaz and Simba Nagpal are rumoured to be part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Now one more interesting name is being speculated.

Rubina Dilaik in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12?

According to latest reports doing rounds on internet, Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik has been approached to take part in the adventure reality show. If the reports are to be believed she has been finalized by the makers of KKK 12. However, an official confirmation is still awaited.

The starting date of KKK 12 is yet to be confirmed since the show’s crew has not begun shooting for the reality show yet.

Meanwhile, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 ended in September last year. It saw Arjun Bijlani lifting the winner’s trophy while Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya emerged as the first runner-up followed by Vishal Aditya Singh.

