First female contestant to confirm participation in Bigg Boss 20

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 20 is just four days away from its grand premiere, and the contestant buzz is getting hotter by the day. While celebrities usually remain tight-lipped about their participation in Salman Khan’s reality show until premiere night, one contestant has decided to give fans a major hint and she has done it in the most Punjabi way possible.

She is none other than Punjabi actress and model Lovepreet Gill, aka Love Gill, who has now confirmed her entry into Bigg Boss 20.

Love Gill was spotted at the Mumbai airport ahead of the grand premiere and, while interacting with the paparazzi, appeared to confirm that she is indeed entering the show. In the viral video, she said, “A few days ago, I saw a reel asking who from Punjab was coming to Bigg Boss. I thought, ‘Oh yaar, hasn’t my name reached them yet?’ So I decided to come and tell them myself. Mumbai waalon, the Punjabi girl has arrived. My name is Love Gill.”

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The confirmation comes amid the makers’ new twist, ‘Fans Ka Faisla’, under which viewers will decide which contestant gets the final opportunity to enter the Bigg Boss 20 house. Love Gill is competing against Rhiya Ahir for the spot.

However, insiders have suggested that the contestant who loses the Love Gill vs Rhiya Ahir battle could eventually enter the house as a wildcard.

With Love Gill now seemingly confirming her participation, fans may soon get to see another Punjabi actress making her mark on the Bigg Boss stage. Bigg Boss 20 premieres on September 6 on Colors and JioHotstar.