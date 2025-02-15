First female superstar to demand Rs 1 crore salary in Bollywood

Hyderabad: In the film industry, male actors usually get the highest pay and most of the attention. Their record-breaking fees often make news. But very few actresses get the same recognition. However, one actress broke all barriers and became the first woman in Indian cinema to charge Rs. 1 crore for a film. Let’s find out who she was.

The Superstar Who Changed Bollywood

Sridevi was a one-of-a-kind actress. She became the first woman to earn Rs. 1 crore for a film, even when top male actors charged less. Her talent, beauty, and acting made her a legend.

Early Career and Success

Sridevi started as a child actress in Rani Mera Naam (1972) and later appeared in Julie (1975). Over the years, she acted in many hit films and worked with top actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, and Anil Kapoor.

The 1 Crore Record

In the early 1990s, Bollywood’s biggest male stars, like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan, earned around Rs. 50-75 lakh per film. But in 1993, Sridevi charged Rs. 1 crore for Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja, a huge amount at that time. She was even paid more than some male stars, proving her star power.

Retirement and Comeback

In 1997, Sridevi left films to focus on her family after pregnancy. Her last film before her break was Judaai. After 15 years, she made a strong comeback with English Vinglish (2012) and later acted in Mom (2017).

Sridevi passed away in 2018 at age 54. She proved that actresses could be as powerful as male stars. Her success continues to inspire young actors today.