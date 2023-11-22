First hydrogen-powered truck launched in Saudi Arabia

The Transport General Authority (TGA) has launched the first-ever hydrogen truck in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) on an experimental basis, in cooperation with Almajdouie Logistics Company, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

This achievement “reflects the authority’s commitment to achieving the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 towards providing an environment free of carbon emissions.”

TGA stated that truck, with zero carbon emissions, aligns with Saudi Arabia’s National Strategy for Transport and Logistics and sustainable development initiatives.

It is equipped to transport goods safely, covering distances exceeding 400 kilometers.

The truck is powered by hydrogen, capable of carrying up to 35 kg, and can maintain a gas pressure of up to 350 bar.

The production of the truck was the result of a cooperation agreement between Almajdouie Logistics and Air Product Qudra, to provide integrated solutions for hydrogen trucks in terms of operation and hydrogen fueling.

The agreement involves the design, financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of hydrogen-related infrastructure, including hydrogen refueling stations across the Kingdom.

