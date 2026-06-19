First IKP Rythu Seva Kendra inaugurated in Telangana’s Jangaon

Hyderabad: Jangaon District Collector Sandeep Kumar Jha on Friday, June 19, inaugurated a fertiliser retail outlet managed by an Indira Kranthi Patham (IKP) Rythu Seva Kendra at Marigadi village, calling it a first-of-its-kind initiative.

Jha said that the outlet would not only provide farmers with reliable access to quality seeds, fertilisers, and pesticides but would also economically empower women’s Self Help Groups (SHG).

He asked the management to prominently display all licenses related to the sale of seeds, fertilisers and pesticides, along with complete information on the agricultural inputs in a transparent manner.

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Kumar said that only certified seeds, standard fertilisers and approved pesticides should be sold to farmers, and cautioned against the sale of counterfeit or substandard products.

The Collector also inspected the Electronic Point of Sale (EPOS) machine installed at the centre and reviewed the procedures for sales registration, billing and stock management.

He said that if managed efficiently and systematically, the Rythu Seva Kendra could generate a monthly income of Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000.