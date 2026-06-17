Telangana has adequate urea stocks for Kharif: Tummala

Hyderabad: Telangana Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao on Tuesday, June 16, said the state has adequate urea stocks for the ongoing kharif season, assuring farmers that supplies would be made available in phases based on demand.

Addressing farmers through a video conference under the ‘Rythu Nestham’ programme from the Secretariat, the minister said a total of 90.22 lakh bags of urea were currently available in the state. He said the government was coordinating with the Centre to secure the required fertiliser quota and ensure uninterrupted availability for farmers.

Dedicated app to prevent misuse

Tummala said the state had introduced a dedicated app to prevent the misuse of fertilisers through illegal transportation, black marketing and diversion to industries. The initiative was aimed at ensuring that fertilisers reach genuine farmers, he said.

The minister noted that the Telangana model had been recognised by the Centre, which has initiated steps to implement a similar system across the country. He added that a toll-free facility had also been provided for farmers who do not have access to smartphones.

Advising farmers on crop planning, Tummala urged them to reduce the cultivation of water-intensive paddy and shift their focus towards oil palm, which he described as a more profitable crop.

The minister reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring timely fertiliser availability and supporting farmers during the cultivation season.