Mumbai: And the wait is finally over! The first inside look of the much-awaited Bigg Boss 19 house is out. On Wednesday, August 20, the media was invited for an exclusive house tour, and now several photos and videos from inside the house are surfacing across social media.

According to early buzz, the house looks absolutely stunning with grand lighting and vibrant decor. This season, the Bigg Boss 19 house has 17 beds, hinting that around 17 or 18 contestants will be part of the show.

Bigg Boss 19 house photos

The makers have gone with a Politics theme this time. The house features a special Assembly Room, along with quirky decor elements that include several animal and bird statues, adding a unique touch to the interiors.

In one of the photos, the outdoor area looks vibrant and grand. The space features an artificial grass lawn with seating arrangements and a swimming pool on the side.

The highlight is the giant lion head sculpture mounted on the wall, adding a bold and royal vibe to the decor. Beside it, there are colorful wall murals and carvings, including a striking blue bird statue and artistic patterns, giving the house a dramatic and theme-driven look.

Another photo shows, the living area of Bigg Boss 19 that looks vibrant, colorful, and theme-driven.

The centerpiece is a large circular sofa in shades of maroon, mustard, orange, and purple, decorated with multi-colored cushions, giving it a warm and cozy vibe for group discussions and weekend interactions.

The complete house tour is expected to be officially unveiled soon, and fans are eagerly waiting to see what surprises the new design has in store.

Premiere Shoot Begins

Meanwhile, the latest update is that the Bigg Boss 19 premiere shoot has already kickstarted today (August 21) and will continue tomorrow (August 22). The Salman Khan-hosted reality show will officially go on air from August 24.

Are you excited for Bigg Boss 19? Tell us in the comments below!