Mumbai: The countdown for Bigg Boss 19 has officially begun! The controversial reality show, hosted by Salman Khan, is all set to return to screens next month, and the pre-production work is going on in full swing.

From locking the contestants to designing the grand new house, the team is working round the clock to ensure a blockbuster season. Here’s a quick round-up of all the latest updates.

Bigg Boss 19 Shooting Schedule

As per latest reports, Salman Khan will shoot for the show’s grand premiere on August 27 and 28. On August 29, contestants are expected to film their performances and solo acts before stepping into the house. Bhaijaan has already shot the first promo.

Theme Talk

While the central theme is yet to be officially locked, early reports suggest a “rewind” concept is in the works where housemates will play a bigger role in evictions, while the audience decides the nominations. Interestingly, a fan page hinted that this season might lean towards a high-tech, AI-inspired theme.

Bigg Boss 19 House Photos Reveal

The construction of the Bigg Boss 19 house has already begun and is expected to be completed by August 20. Once again, the design duties are being handled by art director Omung Kumar and his wife Vanita Garud, promising another visually stunning setup. The official photos will be revealed 2 or 3 days before the premiere.

The show is likely to premiere on August 30 and will run for a solid five months, making it one of the longest seasons planned.

Contestants List 2025

Reportedly, 45 celebrities have been approached for the show. While names like Hunar Hali, Apoorva Mukhija, Mr. Faisu, Dhanashree Verma, Sreeram Chandra, and Bhavika Sharma are almost confirmed, others like Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shraddha Arya, Karan Singh Grover, Arohi Khurana, Zayn Saifi, Nazim Ahmed, Gaurav Taneja, Madalsa Sharma, Kanika Mann, and Khushi Dubey are also in talks.

With such a mix of celebs and format changes already making waves, Bigg Boss 19 is gearing up to be one of the most unpredictable seasons ever! Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more updates.