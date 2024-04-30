First INSIDE photo of Bigg Boss OTT 3 house

Insiders close to Bigg Boss OTT 3 have revealed that the construction of house is currently underway and nearing completion.

Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT 3 is generating a lot of buzz among fans as they eagerly await updates on the contestant list and theme for the upcoming season. Known for its controversies and drama, the reality show is gearing up for a grand return and the premiere is expected to happen in June.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 House Photos

The latest update revolves around the BB OTT 3 house. Insiders close to the show have revealed that the construction is currently underway and nearing completion.

Shared images give a sneak peek into the exterior and interior of the house, showcasing a lush lawn area illuminated with lights and greenery, along with a cozy seating arrangement for contestants to relax and dine.

House Theme

Speaking about the theme of the upcoming season, it is hinted that the tagline “Badlega Khel, Is baar ghar hoga Ulta Pulta…” suggests a reversal of norms within the house, promising an intriguing twist for viewers.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 Host and Contestants

Moreover, sources have confirmed the return of Salman Khan as the host for the upcoming season. Speculations abound regarding the potential contestants, with names from the television industry, social media, and YouTube sphere circulating online.

Buzz has it that the first two confirmed contestants for Bigg Boss OTT 3 are — Adnaan Shaikh and Pankit Thakker.

