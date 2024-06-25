First male contestant gets eliminated from Bigg Boss OTT 3

This week, contestants Neeraj Goyat and Shivani Kumari were nominated in Bigg Boss OTT 3

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 25th June 2024 4:10 pm IST
Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestants Naezy and Neeraj Goyat (Instagram)

Mumbai: In a surprising turn of events, the first eviction of Bigg Boss OTT 3 has taken place in the house. It is a mid-week elimination. This week, contestants Neeraj Goyat and Shivani Kumari were nominated. Guess who has walked out of the show?

Neeraj Goyat Eliminated From Bigg Boss OTT 3

As per latest update straight from Bigg Boss house, housemates were given the power to decide the fate of the nominees Shivani and Neeraj. In a twist, Neeraj Goyat has been eliminated from the show, contrary to earlier predictions that Shivani would be evicted.

With Neeraj’s exit, 15 contestants remain in the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house. What’s your take on his elimination? Comment below.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.

