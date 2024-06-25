Mumbai: In a surprising turn of events, the first eviction of Bigg Boss OTT 3 has taken place in the house. It is a mid-week elimination. This week, contestants Neeraj Goyat and Shivani Kumari were nominated. Guess who has walked out of the show?

Neeraj Goyat Eliminated From Bigg Boss OTT 3

As per latest update straight from Bigg Boss house, housemates were given the power to decide the fate of the nominees Shivani and Neeraj. In a twist, Neeraj Goyat has been eliminated from the show, contrary to earlier predictions that Shivani would be evicted.

EXCSLUSIVE AND CONFIRMED



FIRST ON #TheKhabri Only#NeerajGoyat has bee ELIMINATED from the house on HM Votes.



— The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) June 25, 2024

With Neeraj’s exit, 15 contestants remain in the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house. What’s your take on his elimination? Comment below.

