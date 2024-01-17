First Muslim woman IPS officer for Telangana to assume charge soon

Ayesha Fatima will be the first Muslim woman police officer of IPS cadre for Telangana state

Photo of Irfan Mohammed Irfan Mohammed|   Updated: 17th January 2024 9:31 pm IST
Ayesha will become the first Muslim woman to serve as an IPS officer in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Centre has allocated additional 10 IPS officers to Telangana state. This development came following an appeal made by chief minister Revanth Reddy to Union Home Minister Amit Shah during their maiden meeting in New Delhi earlier this month.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

Ayesha Fatima is among the new IPS officials for Telangana. Ayesha is the 2022-batch Muslim woman from Madhya Pradesh who secured 184th rank in the UPSC examination.

Ayesha pursued her education at Vindhyachal School in Dewas, which falls in the Malwa region of the state, until 11th grade. She completed 12th grade at Model Public School. Her father, Naziruddin Sheikh, is a government teacher, and her mother serves as a school director.

MS Education Academy

Ayesha, the second daughter in her family, excelled in competitive exams like JEE, becoming an electrical engineer after graduating from SGSITS college, Indore in 2015.

Despite her engineering accomplishments, Ayesha felt the urge to contribute to society and embarked on her UPSC journey in 2019. After facing initial setbacks, she finally achieved long-awaited success.

Ayesha Fatima will be the first Muslim woman police official of IPS cadre for the state.

Notably, Telangana CM told Amit Shah only 76 IPS officers were allotted to Telangana during the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh.  The CM had requested the Home Minister to sanction 29 additional IPS posts to the state in view of creation of new districts and for supervision of various departments.

Tags
Photo of Irfan Mohammed Irfan Mohammed|   Updated: 17th January 2024 9:31 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button