First Muslim woman IPS officer for Telangana to assume charge soon

Hyderabad: The Centre has allocated additional 10 IPS officers to Telangana state. This development came following an appeal made by chief minister Revanth Reddy to Union Home Minister Amit Shah during their maiden meeting in New Delhi earlier this month.

Ayesha Fatima is among the new IPS officials for Telangana. Ayesha is the 2022-batch Muslim woman from Madhya Pradesh who secured 184th rank in the UPSC examination.

Ayesha pursued her education at Vindhyachal School in Dewas, which falls in the Malwa region of the state, until 11th grade. She completed 12th grade at Model Public School. Her father, Naziruddin Sheikh, is a government teacher, and her mother serves as a school director.

Ayesha, the second daughter in her family, excelled in competitive exams like JEE, becoming an electrical engineer after graduating from SGSITS college, Indore in 2015.

Despite her engineering accomplishments, Ayesha felt the urge to contribute to society and embarked on her UPSC journey in 2019. After facing initial setbacks, she finally achieved long-awaited success.

Ayesha Fatima will be the first Muslim woman police official of IPS cadre for the state.

Notably, Telangana CM told Amit Shah only 76 IPS officers were allotted to Telangana during the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh. The CM had requested the Home Minister to sanction 29 additional IPS posts to the state in view of creation of new districts and for supervision of various departments.