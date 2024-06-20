First official inside photo of Bigg Boss OTT 3 house

Mumbai: Get ready, Bigg Boss fans! The much-awaited Bigg Boss OTT 3 is about to kick off, hosted by Bollywood superstar Anil Kapoor this season. The show will start streaming on Jio Cinemas from June 21. This season promises to be full of surprises and excitement, as hinted by Anil Kapoor in one of the promos.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 House Photos

Ahead of the grand premiere, the makers have given us a sneak peek into the BB OTT 3 house. They shared a photo on Jio Cinema’s social media with the caption, “Mirror, mirror on the wall, the house of #BiggBossOTT3 will enchant you all!” This hint suggests a magical theme for this season, making fans even more eager to see what’s in store.

Mirror, mirror on the wall, the house of #BiggBossOTT3 will enchant you all!



Head to JioCinema Premium now to see the Bigg Boss house unfold!#BBOTT3onJioCinema #BBOTT3 #BiggBoss #JioCinemaPremium pic.twitter.com/t9wKKehr9G — JioCinema (@JioCinema) June 20, 2024

This season will feature a mix of TV actors, influencers, newsmakers, musicians, and sports personalities. Reports say the contestants have already entered the house, and many more are expected to join throughout the season.

With such an exciting lineup and an expected magical theme, Bigg Boss OTT 3 is sure to be a hit. Let’s wait and see what surprises await us.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.