Mumbai: The countdown for one of India’s most-watched reality shows has officially begun! Bigg Boss 19 is all set to hit TV screens soon, and to fire up the excitement, the makers have unveiled the official logo of the upcoming season along with a cryptic teaser that hints at this year’s theme — politics.

Shared via Colors TV’s official Instagram handle, the short promo clip shows a bold and revamped logo, accompanied by a caption that reads, “Naa chalegi koi chaal yaa neeti, kyunki iss baar Bigg Boss mein rachi jaayegi anokhi rajneeti!”

This has sent fans into a frenzy, speculating about a political strategy-based format inside the house this time.

As per earlier reports, Bigg Boss 19 is expected to premiere around August 30, and the first official promo featuring host Salman Khan is also likely to be released in the coming days.

Several high-profile celebrities and controversial figures from both Bollywood and television have reportedly been approached, including names like Amaal Malik, who’s currently in the buzz due to his personal life and past controversial statements.