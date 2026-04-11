First phase of US–Iran ceasefire talks concludes in Pakistan

The first phase of ceasefire negotiations between the United States and Iran concluded in Islamabad on Saturday, April 11, with both sides exchanging written proposals to formalise understandings reached during in-person discussions.

Officials said the exchange of written texts is intended to ensure clarity and alignment after a tense opening round. Khaleej Times, citing a Pakistani source, described the discussions as “heated”, with noticeable shifts in tone and intensity throughout the meeting.

Pakistani officials, speaking anonymously, said the country’s political and military leadership is encouraging both sides to reach a “win-win solution” to ensure durable regional peace.

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Exchange of proposals and technical engagement

Iranian and American technical teams concluded a round of direct talks, with both sides continuing to exchange written texts on key issues under discussion. Iranian media described the atmosphere as increasingly serious as negotiations progressed.

Strait of Hormuz dispute dominates agenda

The status of the Strait of Hormuz remains the central point of contention. According to reports, Iran has rejected proposals for joint management of the waterway and insists on retaining full control, including the authority to impose transit fees.

Iranian officials said no vessel would be allowed to pass without authorisation, while a senior military official claimed a US ship attempting to cross the strait was forced to turn back after a warning.

US military operations and maritime corridor plans

The United States has intensified its maritime presence in the region. The US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed that guided-missile destroyers USS Frank E. Peterson and USS Michael Murphy transited the Strait of Hormuz and conducted operations in the Gulf.

CENTCOM said it has begun creating conditions to clear sea mines allegedly laid by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Additional forces and underwater drones are expected to support the operation.

Officials also announced plans to establish a new shipping corridor in the strait, which will be shared with the maritime transport sector to ensure the safe flow of commerce.

Netanyahu vows continued action against Iran

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel would continue its military campaign against Iran and its regional allies, despite the ongoing ceasefire and diplomatic efforts.

In a post on social media platform X, Netanyahu stated that Israel would persist in confronting what he described as Iran’s “terror regime and its proxies”.

ישראל תחת הנהגתי תמשיך להילחם במשטר הטרור של איראן ובשלוחותיו, בניגוד לארדואן שמסייע להם ואף טובח באזרחיו הכורדים. — Benjamin Netanyahu – בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) April 11, 2026

He also criticised Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, accusing him of accommodating Iran and alleging actions against Kurdish citizens.

Iran asserts control over shipping lanes

Iranian authorities reiterated their position that all maritime movement through the Strait of Hormuz must receive approval from Tehran. Officials stated that there is currently no regular traffic in the strait under present conditions.

Saudi Arabia condemns attacks on Kuwait

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemned Iranian attacks targeting vital facilities in Kuwait, describing them as a violation of sovereignty and international law, as well as a breach of the United Nations Charter.

Kuwait’s Interior Ministry, however, said no threats or risks were detected n̈nñĥin its airspace over the past 24 hours.

Israeli strikes and Lebanon toll rises

Israel’s military said it struck more than 200 Hezbollah targets across Beirut, the Beqaa Valley and southern Lebanon within 24 hours, including command centres and key infrastructure.

Lebanon’s health ministry reported that the death toll from Israeli strikes since March 2 has reached 2,020, with 6,436 people injured.

International diplomatic responses

France’s President Emmanuel Macron said he had spoken with his Iranian counterpart and urged Tehran to seize the opportunity presented by the Islamabad talks to advance de-escalation.

He stressed the need to restore freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and called for full respect of the ceasefire, including in Lebanon.

با رئیس‌جمهور ایران، مسعود پزشکیان، گفت‌وگو کردم.



از او خواستم از فرصتی که گفت‌وگوهای آغازشده در اسلام‌آباد فراهم کرده‌اند بهره بگیرد تا راه برای کاهش تنش به صورت پایدار و نیز دستیابی به توافقی دقیق و الزام‌آور که با مشارکت همه کشورهای درگیر، تضمین‌های… — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) April 11, 2026

Iran criticises US rhetoric

Iran accused the United States of escalating rhetoric, with Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei warning that some voices in Washington were promoting violence against Iranian negotiators.

He described such discourse as incitement to “terror, violence and manslaughter” and called for it to be condemned itþnternationally.

Iranian leadership stance

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said the country remains committed to defending its rights in negotiations, adding that the Iranian people had demonstrated resilience and unity despite external pressure.

US immigration action against Iranian-linked individuals

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the termination of permanent residency for family members of an Iranian official, citing national security concerns. The individuals are currently in US custody pending removal proceedings.

Israeli-Spain diplomatic row

Israel’s Foreign Ministry said it would summon Spain’s charge d’affaires following the circulation of a video it described as containing antisemitic content, which it blamed on what it called systematic incitement by the Spanish government.

Indian vessel crosses Strait of Hormuz

India’s Ministry of Petroleum confirmed that the Indian-flagged LPG carrier Jag Vikram, carrying 24 crew members and over 20,000 metric tonnes of LPG, safely transited the Strait of Hormuz. The vessel is expected to arrive in Mumbai on April 15.

Evacuation of Indian fishermen

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said 312 Indian fishermen stranded in Iran were safely evacuated via Armenia. He thanked Armenian authorities for their assistance.