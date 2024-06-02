First photos of Jordan’s Princess Rajwa baby bump released

Amman: The first photos of Jordan’s Princess Rajwa Al Hussein showing off her baby bump have been released, as the royal couple are expecting their first child this summer.

In the photos, the princess donned the Vernia red blouson sleeve pleated maxi dress by a New York-based fashion brand Alice + Olivia.

Rajwa adorned her outfit with statement gold and pearl earrings, enhancing the ethereal feeling.

Photo: @CoutureRoyals / X

The release of the photos coincided with Rajwa and Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II’s first wedding anniversary on June 1.

On April 10, the Royal Hashemite Court announced that the couple is expecting their first child this summer.

In May, Princess Rajwa and was spotted buying first baby products at Peak A Boo baby shop in Amman.

The princess wore a blue denim maternity jumpsuit from Seraphine’s Tencel Denim Maternity range, paired with white sneakers and a Bottega Veneta Mini Cabat leather tote bag.

“We were thrilled to welcome Her Royal Highness Princess Rajwa Al-Hussein to Peek-a-Boo Store yesterday! It was an honor to have her explore our carefully selected products during this special time!,” it wrote in a post on Instagram.

Rajwa Khaled bin Musaed bin Saif bin Abdulaziz Al-Saif was born in Riyadh on April 28, 1994, to Khaled bin Musaed bin Saif bin Abdulaziz Al-Saif, and Azza bint Nayef Abdulaziz Ahmed Al Sudairi.

Rajwa’s father is the prominent Saudi businessman, chairman of the board of directors of the Al-Saif engineering contracting company.

She received her secondary education in Saudi Arabia, and her higher education at the School of Architecture at Syracuse University in New York, USA.