Jordan’s Prince Hussein, Princess Rajwa expecting first child

Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa got married in June 2023 at Zahran Palace in Amman.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 10th April 2024 10:05 pm IST
Jordan's Prince Hussein, Princess Rajwa expecting first child
Photo: Instagram

Amman: The Royal Hashemite Court (RHC) on Wednesday, April 10, announced that Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II and Princess Rajwa Al Hussein are expecting the birth of their first child in the coming summer.

“The Royal Hashemite Court is pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II and Princess Rajwa Al Hussein are expecting their first baby this summer,” a statement reads.

Also Read
Watch: Jordan’s Crown Prince weds Saudi family’s scion in royal ceremony

“The Royal Hashemite Court extends its sincere congratulations to Their Majesties King Abdullah II and Queen Rania Al Abdullah on this occasion, and wishes Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Al Hussein and Princess Rajwa good health and joy as they welcome their baby.”

MS Education Academy

Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa got married in June 2023 at Zahran Palace in Amman.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 10th April 2024 10:05 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button