Jordan’s Prince Hussein, Princess Rajwa expecting first child

Amman: The Royal Hashemite Court (RHC) on Wednesday, April 10, announced that Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II and Princess Rajwa Al Hussein are expecting the birth of their first child in the coming summer.

“The Royal Hashemite Court is pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II and Princess Rajwa Al Hussein are expecting their first baby this summer,” a statement reads.

“The Royal Hashemite Court extends its sincere congratulations to Their Majesties King Abdullah II and Queen Rania Al Abdullah on this occasion, and wishes Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Al Hussein and Princess Rajwa good health and joy as they welcome their baby.”

The Royal Hashemite Court is pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II and Princess Rajwa Al Hussein are expecting their first baby this summer



Details:https://t.co/BMO3YM9Tvt pic.twitter.com/BSOX40cSRH — RHC (@RHCJO) April 10, 2024

Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa got married in June 2023 at Zahran Palace in Amman.