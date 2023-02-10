First Test: India vs Australia

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 10th February 2023 8:14 pm IST
Nagpur: Indian captain Rohit Sharma being greeted by teammate Ravindra Jadeja as he celebrates his century during the 2nd day of the 1st test cricket match between India and Australia, at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)
Nagpur: Indian batter Ravichandran Ashwin plays a shot during the 2nd day of the 1st test cricket match between India and Australia, at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)
Nagpur: Indian batter Virat Kohli during the 2nd day of the 1st test cricket match between India and Australia, at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)
Nagpur: Indian captain Rohit Sharma celebrates his century during the 2nd day of the 1st test cricket match between India and Australia, at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)
Nagpur: Indian batter Ravichandran Ashwin plays a shot during the 2nd day of the 1st test cricket match between India and Australia, at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)
Nagpur: Indian batter Virat Kohli during the 2nd day of the 1st test cricket match between India and Australia, at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)
Nagpur: Indian batter Ravindra Jadeja plays a shot during the 2nd day of the 1st test cricket match between India and Australia, at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)
Nagpur: Indian captain Rohit Sharma celebrates his century during the 2nd day of the 1st test cricket match between India and Australia, at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 10th February 2023 8:14 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button