First Ticket To Finale of Bigg Boss OTT 2 goes to…

Mumbai: In an intense showdown on the Salman Khan-hosted reality show, Bigg Boss OTT 2, three contestants Elvish Yadav and Jiya Shankar emerged as the winners becoming top contenders of Ticket To Finale’s first task. The trio got the golden opportunity to become the first finalist of the show. This happened in Wednesday’s episode.

In today’s episode, viewers will get to see the second challenge of TTF. Jiya, Elvish, and Bebika will be seen competing against each other by running toy shops and trading toys for pearls. Supporters of the contestants will engage in strategic moves, stealing pearls and toys from rivals and storing them in their favorite contestant’s shop.

According to Live Feed, Elvish is being supported by Abhishek, Manisha, and Aashika, and Bebika backed by Pooja, while Jad supported Jiya. It resulted in a tie between Jiya and Elvish with an equal number of pearls.

As a result, Bigg Boss left the final decision to the other contestants to determine the winner of the task. The tension escalated further as the housemates found themselves unable to make a decisive choice between the two.

In a game-changing move, the housemates unanimously decided that none of the contestants should be granted the coveted “Ticket to Finale.”

Let’s wait and watch how tables will turn in tonight’s episode.

Elvish or Jiya, who do you think will win first TTF in Bigg Boss OTT 2 house? Comment below.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.