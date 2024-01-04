First Ticket to Finale winner of Bigg Boss 17 will be…

Mumbai: As Bigg Boss 17 edges closer to its highly anticipated finale, the excitement among fans is reaching its peak. The current top 10 contestants are vigorously competing for a spot in the final showdown. It is being said that there is no extension to the ongoing season and the finale is likely to take place on January 28.

Though an official announcement regarding the finale date is yet to be made, fans are eagerly awaiting details on the upcoming tasks leading to the grand finale.

One of the most crucial and intense challenges in the Bigg Boss journey is the ‘Ticket To Finale’ task, offering contestants a golden opportunity to secure a direct entry into the finale.

And now, a tweet by the popular Twitter page Bigg Boss Tak suggests that a task may be introduced in favour of contestant Mannara so that she can reach the finale easily. The task could potentially boost Mannara’s chances of becoming the captain in the final week and, consequently, secure her place as the first finalist of Bigg Boss 17.

The tweet reads, “Bigg Boss might introduce a task in favor of Mannara in the TICKET TO FINALE week that could benefit their favorite Mannara’s chances of becoming captain in the last week and thus becoming the finalist. Long-term plan for Beti! #BiggBoss17.”

This has sparked curiosity among fans, prompting various reactions and discussions.

