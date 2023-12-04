First-time contender Congress’ Wardhannapet candidate wins by 17927 votes

Hyderabad: Former IPS officer, K R Nagaraju, who tested his luck for the first time by contesting as a Congress party candidate from Wardhannapet won the election with a margin of 17927 votes. He got 101717 votes while Aroori Ramesh of the sitting MLA of BRS 86790 and the third position was held by BJP candidate Sridhar who got 11966 votes.

Nagaraju served in Telangana police and before it in the united Andhra Pradesh police on different lines. He joined the police department in 1989 and secured accelerated promotions for the work he did in Naxal-affected areas.

During most of his tenure as a police officer, Nagaraju worked in Warangal district, then a hotbed of Naxal activity. LWE militants planted nearly 70 landmines to kill him while he was working in Mulugu as Inspector.

Nagaraju, a hockey player who competed at the national level, recalled that there had been numerous such experiences of escaping from the jaws of death, which occurred alongside social service, including supporting youth in pursuing sports of their choice.

During his college days, he was a member of the National Students Union of India so after retirement as Commissioner of Nizamabad police he joined the Congress. He got a ticket from Wardhannapet and managed to sweep the seat through extensive campaigning.