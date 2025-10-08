Mumbai: Bollywood’s power couple Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan welcomed their first child together recently. The couple’s daughter was born on October 5, 2025, marking a joyous milestone in their nearly two-year-long marriage, which began in December 2023.

On Tuesday, fans finally got their first glimpse of the little one through a video shared by paparazzi accounts on Instagram, showing Arbaaz Khan carrying his newborn while Sshura follows closely as they leave the hospital.

The couple had made their pregnancy official in June 2025, despite widespread speculation beforehand. This is Sshura’s first child, while Arbaaz is already a father to 22-year-old Arhaan, from his previous marriage to Malaika Arora.

Before the birth, the couple hosted a star-studded baby shower on September 29, 2025, attended by Salman Khan, Arpita Khan, Arhaan Khan, Sohail Khan, Gauhar Khan, Iulia Vantur, and other family and friends.

Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora, who were married for 19 years before their 2017 separation, have maintained a cordial relationship, co-parenting their son Arhaan. Since then, Arbaaz married Sshura in an intimate ceremony in 2023, and the couple is now embracing parenthood together.