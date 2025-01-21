First video of Saif Ali Khan after knife attack incident

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, who was stabbed at his Bandra residence on January 19, has been discharged from Lilavati Hospital after a five-day stay. The 54-year-old actor was spotted smiling as he returned home in his car.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Thursday morning when an intruder attacked Saif at his home, where he resides with his wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and their two children. Saif sustained six injuries, including two deep cuts. He was rushed to Lilavati Hospital at 3 a.m., where doctors performed an emergency five-hour surgery to remove a piece of the knife lodged in his body.

Doctors revealed that Saif was leaking spinal fluid upon arrival but was fortunate to avoid severe, long-term injuries. After spending time in the ICU for recovery, Saif has now returned home to continue his recuperation.

The actor’s resilience and positive spirit were evident as he waved to the cameras on his way inside. Fans and colleagues have been expressing their relief and wishing him a speedy recovery.