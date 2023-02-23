Five actresses who refused to work with Akshay Kumar

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar who was ranked number 1 on Ormax’s most popular male stars in December 2022 always entertains his fans with unique dialogue delivery skills. Khiladi Kumar is also known for making the most films per year in especially in the past decade. He has almost worked with all the top actresses of the B-town but in this write -up we will tell you about the female stars who turned down roles in Akshay Kumar’s films for various reasons.

1. Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut

The ‘Queen’ actress Kangana Ranaut is one of the popular actresses who refused to work with Akshay Kumar in Airlift and Rustom. It is reported that Kangana was offered the role in Akshay’s two films but she rejected the roles because of various reasons.

2. Rani Mukerji

Rani Mukerji, who is known for her unique voice, might work with Akshay Kumar now, but according to various reports the Bengali beauty has refused to work with Khalidi Kumar in ‘Sangharsh’ and ‘Awara Pagal Deewana.’ Hope Rani and Akshay will be seen together in future.

3. Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty Kundra (Instagram)

Shilpa Shetty and Akshay Kumar might have given big hits together but as they don’t share a good bond since they ended their relationship on a bitter note, they were not seen together on the silver screen. Both the actors were seen together in Jaanwar and Dhadkan.

4. Raveena Tandon

Raveena Tandon (Instagram)

The relationship between Raveena Tandon and Akshay Kumar was the talk of the town during the 90s. The couple looked so adorable together that almost every Indian wanted them to marry. But unfortunately, they broke their engagement and after that never faced each other.

The most loved couple of the 90s was never seen together in any film after they broke their relationship.

5. Disha Patani

Image Source: Instagram

How is it possible? Disha Patani too rejected a role in Akshay Kumar’s ‘Mission Mangal’ . Yes, you read it right, It was reported that Disha was offered the role of lead actress in the movie which she turned down. However, nothing was official.

Akshay Kumar has worked with almost all the beautiful actresses of the 90s and 20s. With whom do you want to see Akshay share the screen next? Let us know in the comments section.