Five arrested for pickpocketing in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Five persons were arrested for pic pocketing in Hyderabad on Sunday, December 1. They were allegedly involved in over a dozen cases of theft of wallets and gold chains in public transport buses.

The accused were identified as Upadi Bolenath, 42, Abdul Mannan, 29, Mohammed Khadeer, 26, Kamble Sikander, 50 and Uppada Sunil, 28, all residents of Afzalsagar in Mallepally. Two other members are absconding.

As per the Cyberabad police, the gang boarded crowded buses, and when there was an opportunity they stole wallets and other valuables from passengers.

The accused were involved in at least 30 cases of pickpocketing under Miyapur, RC Puram, Raidurgam, Humayunnagar, Chandanagar, KPHB, Filmnagar, Madhapur and Banjara Hills police stations.