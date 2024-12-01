Assistant engineer remanded in judicial custody after ACB uncovers Rs 100 cr in assets

Hyderabad: After assistant engineer in the irrigation department Nikesh Kumar was arrested in a disproportionate assets case, he was produced before a judge at 6 am on Sunday, December 1 and was remanded to 14 days of judicial custody.

The Telangana anti-corruption bureau (ACB) carried out a series of raids at the residence of Nikesh Kumar, an assistant executive engineer from the irrigation department located in the Peerancheruvu Pebel City Gated Community in Gandipet Mandal.

These raids were part of an investigation into alleged corruption and disproportionate asset accumulation.

The ACB’s probe revealed that the accused owned assets including 6.5 acres of agricultural land in Moinabad, three farmhouses, and two commercial complexes in Shamshabad and Miyapur. Additionally, significant assets were found in the names of his relatives.

The total value of his assets was estimated at Rs. 17.7 crore, with a market value of approximately Rs. 100 crore.

The ACB also conducted inspections at 19 locations, including farmhouses in Tolukatta, Sajjanpally, and Nakkalapally in Moinabad Mandal, seizing documents related to illegal assets.

Arrested in May

Assistant engineer Nikesh Kumar was previously caught in May by ACB for bribery charges. Apart from him, executive engineer K Bhansi Lal, assistant engineer K Karthik and MRO surveyor P Ganesh were also arrested. These officials had demanded a bribe of Rs 2.5 lakh for doing official work.