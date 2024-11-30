Telangana ACB raids assistant engineer’s properties, uncovers Rs 100 cr in assets

Hyderabad: The Telangana anti-corruption bureau (ACB) is conducting searches at the residence of an assistant engineer in the irrigation department Nikesh Kumar, and 30 other locations following a case of disproportionate assets filed against him.



The search operation began on an early Saturday morning after credible information was gathered against Kumar.

So far, ACB officials have identified assets valued at Rs 100 crore registered in the name of the assistant engineer. The searches revealed bank lockers, fixed deposit receipts as well as properties including agriculture land, plots, flats and a villa.

The search operation is still going on at the time of publication.

Arrested in May

Assistant engineer Nikesh Kumar was previously caught in May by ACB for bribery charges. Apart from him, executive engineer K Bhansi Lal, assistant engineer K Karthik and MRO surveyor P Ganesh were also arrested.

These officials had demanded a bribe of Rs 2.5 lakh for doing official work.

The complainant had already given Rs 1.5 lakh and was harassed to pay the remaining bribe amount.

After lodging a complaint with the anti-corruption bureau, a trap was laid and the above mentioned officials were arrested.