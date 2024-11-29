Telangana ACB nabs government official for Rs 10K bribery in Nirmal

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested a land records and survey official in Nirmal district for taking bribes on Friday, November 29.

The arrested officer has been identified as Gadhari Jagadish, a junior assistant at the office of the assistant director, survey and land records. He was caught red-handed by the ACB officers while accepting the bribe of Rs 10,000 through an office peon, identified as S Prashanth.

The officer was taking a bribe from the complainant for issuing Sethwar copy and Tounch map of the land in Mamada mandal of Nirmal district.

On November 28, the ACB arrested an assistant engineer (AE) of the drawing branch, office of district panchayat raj engineer, for taking bribes.

The arrested officer was identified as Gade Kartheek. He was arrested while accepting a bribe amount of Rs 5,000, for providing official favours.

The ACB said that the arrested government official demanded the bribe amount for scrutinising and finalising bills worth approximately Rs 9 lakh, related to the completion of cement concrete road works under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGA) in Wardhannapet mandal of Warangal district.

The officials recovered the bribe amount from the arrested officer’s possession which turned positive in the chemical test for handling bribe money.

Telangana ACB has urged the citizens to report any incidents of bribery in the state, at the toll-free hotline 1064.