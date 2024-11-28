Telangana AE held for Rs 5K bribe to clear MGNREGA bills

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested an assistant engineer (AE) of the drawing branch, office of district panchayat raj engineer, for taking bribes on Thursday, November 28.

The arrested officer has been identified as Gade Kartheek. He was arrested while accepting a bribe amount of Rs 5,000, for providing official favours.

The ACB said that the arrested government official demanded the bribe amount for scrutinising and finalising bills worth approximately Rs 9 lakh, related to the completion of cement concrete road works under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGA) in Wardhannapet mandal of Warangal district.

The officials recovered the bribe amount from the arrested officer’s possession which turned positive in the chemical test for handling bribe money.

On Tuesday, an assistant engineer, a lineman, and their agent were caught for bribery by the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) at the TGSPDCL office in Ghatkesar mandal, Medchal-Malkajgiri district.

The arrested government officials were identified as Balaram Naik, assistant engineer, Hemanth Naik, a lineman and their agent B Mahesh.

According to the ACB, the arrested officer Balaram Naik demanded a bribe of Rs 10,000, meanwhile, the lineman Hemanth Naik demanded Rs 5,000, from a consumer. The officers demanded bribes for the approval of line clearance (LC) to shift an 11 KV line from an old electric pole to a new pole.

The accused demanded that the complainant pay the bribe through B Mahesh. The ACB officials recovered the bribe money from the possession of Mahesh, which turned positive in the chemical test.

Telangana ACB has urged the citizens to report any incidents of bribery in the state, at the toll-free hotline 1064.