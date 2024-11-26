Hyderabad: TGSPDCL’s AE, lineman among 3 held for bribery

Hyderabad: An assistant engineer, a lineman, and their agent were caught for bribery by the Telangana Ani-Corruption Bureau (ACB) at the TGSPDCL office in Ghatkesar mandal, Medchal-Malkajgiri district on Tuesday, November 26.

The arrested have been identified as Balaram Naik, assistant engineer, Hemanth Naik, a lineman and their agent B Mahesh.

According to Telangana ACB, the arrested officer Balaram Naik demanded a bribe of Rs 10,000, meanwhile, the lineman Hemanth Naik demanded Rs 5,000, from a consumer, for doing official favours.

The officers demanded bribes for the approval of line clearance (LC) to shift an 11 KV line from an old electric pole to a new pole.

The accused demanded that the complainant pay the bribe through another man, identified as B Mahesh, who worked for the officials as a receiving agent.

Also Read Telangana ACB nabs AE in Peddapalli over Rs 20K bribe

The ACB officials recovered the bribe money from the possession of Mahesh, which turned positive in the chemical test.

The arrested trio were produced before the first additional special judge for SPE and ACB cases, Hyderabad.

Telangana ACB urges the citizens to report any incidents of bribery in the state, at the toll-free hotline 1064.