Telangana ACB nabs AE in Peddapalli over Rs 20K bribe

Hyderabad: The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday, November 25 arrested an assistant engineer (AE) in the Peddapalli district of Telangana.

The accused identified as Narsingh Rao, demanded a bribe from a contractor Thammadaboina Srinivas Yadav, to make a record of work done by the latter. Refusing to bribe the officer, Yadav approached the ACB and filed a complaint.

Also Read Bandlaguda SI and two constables caught in ACB net

In order to catch Rao red-handed, the ACB officials asked Yadav to give the assistant engineer the bribe amount. The contractor met Rao outside the latter’s office and handed over Rs 20,000 to him. The ACB officials who hid in the bushes waited for Rao to take the bait.

As soon as the assistant engineer took the bribe, he was arrested.